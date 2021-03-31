Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris has given an update on his contract situation at Hillsborough, with all of Middlesbrough, Reading, Stoke City and Watford monitoring him.

Harris, 27, has endured a tough season at Sheffield Wednesday. He’s been a regular feature having made 32 Championship appearances, but the wide-man has just three assists and no goals to his name.

He’s one of a number of Wednesday players who are set to leave when their deal expires at the end of this season. Harris has been in talks about a renewal, but he told Examiner Live that there’s been no updates since:

“There has not been an update really. We are still in the same position,” he said.

“The main focus right now is to stay up and hopefully we do talk about it at the end some time soon.

“The main focus for everyone right now is staying in the Championship, myself included.”

Darren Moore’s Owls currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table. They’ve a six-point gap to close in their final nine games, starting with a trip to Watford this weekend.

Watford as it goes are one of the teams interested in Harris. News emerged earlier in the month that both Middlesbrough and Watford were keen on Harris, with Reading and Stoke City having been linked too.

Speaking on the rumours, Harris said:

“You hear a lot of things and rumours about clubs being interested in you when you are a free agent.

“All I am focused on is staying in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday. That is all that has been on my mind.”

So where Harris might end up next season is anyone’s guess. It’s likewise for Sheffield Wednesday who have some tough fixtures ahead of them, but they head into them with momentum after their last win against Barnsley.

Harris has nine games to prove his worth, and either find a new club or stay on at Hillsborough.