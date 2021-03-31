Derby County are being linked with a summer swoop for Luton Town striker James Collins, as reported by The Telegraph yesterday.

The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent.

Collins, who is 30 years old, doesn’t appear to be short of interest from elsewhere with fellow Championship side Preston North End also keen, along with clubs in the MLS.

The attacker has been a huge player for Luton since joining them from Crawley Town in 2017. He has helped them rise from League Two to the second tier during his time at Kenilworth Road, scoring 69 goals in 174 games for them in all competitions to date.

Derby could do with some more firepower up top and Collins has proven he knows where the back of the net is at this level. Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter about the transfer links-

If I remember he has the highest defensive output of any striker, right? — Lewis (@LewisJubb) March 30, 2021

#DCFC need a striker and Luton’s James Collins is potentially available for free in the summer. We really ought to be hot onto that possibility. https://t.co/1w0Xz1Dgln — 11 Points (@11pts1win) March 30, 2021

The last striker we had from Luton didn’t end up so bad 😉😉 — Adam M Hurt (@adam_hurt) March 30, 2021

Would definitely be an upgrade on Gregory — Alex Taylor (@ACTaylor96) March 30, 2021

Watch him bag a hat full on Friday now. — Luton game is massive season defining…..again! (@timjacks1973) March 30, 2021

Will get slated for this but he’s actually not a bad scorer provided he gets decent service — Christopher Hill (@Chrissyh2711) March 30, 2021

