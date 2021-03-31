Leaking goals has been an issue at Charlton Athletic at times this season and Nigel Adkins is likely to bring in another centre-back this summer.

Here are three options he could consider-



Curtis Tilt, Rotherham United

The Jamaica international has spent this season on loan at fellow League One side Wigan Athletic. He is a proven performer at this level and may be allowed to leave his parent club on a permanent basis. The 6ft 4inc defender previously spent three years at Blackpool before the Millers signed him in January last year.

Reece Burke, Hull City

Adkins signed the former West Ham United man for the Tigers in 2018 and his current contract expires at the KCOM Stadium this summer. It is unclear whether Grant McCann’s side will exercise their option to keep him for a further 12 months meaning Charlton should closely monitor his situation. He has helped Hull rise to the top of the table this term.

Tommy Elphick, Huddersfield Town

The former Premier League man is currently due to become a free agent at the end of the season and may have to start weighing up his next move. He is a vastly experienced centre-back and would be a decent option in League One. Adkins signed him on loan for Hull during the 2018/19 season from Aston Villa and could see him as a possible option for the Addicks.