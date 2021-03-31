Everton are interested in Barnsley loan star Daryl Dike, according to a report by Eurosport.

The young striker is attracting Premier League attention after an impressive start to life in England.

Dike, who is 20 years old, has scored five goals in 11 games for the Tykes on loan from Orlando City and has helped them push themselves into promotion contention in the Championship.

He is due to return to America for the 2021 MLS season, though Barnsley do hold an option to sign him for $20 million. It remains unlikely they will cough up that much money.

Dike caught the eye in MLS last season and scored eight goals in 22 games for Orlando in all competitions. He only joined the Florida-based outfit in January last year having previously played for Virginia Cavaliers and OKC Energy FC.

The USA international has given Valerien Ismael’s side more pace and power in attacking areas and has now emerged on the radar of Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be eyeing up potential targets for the summer and Dike is certainly someone who looks poised for a bright future in the game.

Orlando could face a real battle to keep hold of him over the coming months.

Barnsley and Dike are next in action on Friday against Reading at Oakwell as they look to further establish their position in the promotion race.

