Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is poised to take over at Celtic. But The Sun’s Alan Nixon claims that he’d ‘prefer’ a job in England.

Howe, 43, has been out of a job all season. He left Bournemouth after their demise from the Premier League and has been linked to a host of vacancies since.

One job that has seemingly been calling his name all season is the Celtic role – Neil Lennon is finally out of the picture after a turbulent season, and Howe is backed to take over.

But the move might not be as rosy as first thought. Taking to Twitter, Nixon explained how Howe has only come close to getting the Celtic job since his Bournemouth exit, and that he’d prefer a job in England:

Howe has been out of work for some time. Would prefer a job in England. But Celtic only one he is even close to getting. https://t.co/5IvKR4q8hy — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 30, 2021

Howe had a stint in charge of Burnley. He left Bournemouth in 2011 and spent a year-and-a-half at Turf Moore, before returning to the South Coast to complete the job at Bournemouth.

It was a gamble that seemingly backfired on Howe – his record wasn’t as good at Burnley, but coming back down to the South Coast he managed to prevail once again with the Cherries.

Another vacant managerial role at the moment is the job at Sheffield United. Chris Wilder left earlier in the month and as he has done all season, Howe was one of the first names linked with the job.

Howe though is not thought to be in the running for that one.

Not heard that one … but might do later on in the chase. https://t.co/Y35RhDSkYb — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 30, 2021

Celtic look to finally be getting their manager in Howe. It’s been a long season for the Scottish cub and should they be going into pre-season with Howe at the helm, then fans will have profound hopes of a closer title challenge next season.

But it could be another Burnley-type experiment for Howe.