As reported on The72 recently, Sheffield United are reportedly keen on Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher this summer.

If Fletcher was to depart Middlesbrough for pastures new this summer he would be ending a four year affiliation with the club. Having joined in 2017 from West Ham United he has gone on to play over 100 times for Boro.

Last season in a struggling side he managed to score 13 goals and ended the season as the club’s top scorer. However, this season has been far more stop and start for the 25-year-old. Having picked up an injury early in the campaign he only returned to action last month.

With his current deal coming to an end in June, he has been offered a new contract at the club but he is yet to commit any long term future to Neil Warnock’s side.

The Boro boss has spoken out about needing new forwards in the up and coming summer transfer window, but I believe it would be in the best interest of all parties for Fletcher to remain a Middlesbrough player next season and turn down a move to Sheffield United.

The Blades currently occupy bottom spot in the Premier League and are expected to be playing in the second tier for the 2021/22 campaign. Although they could shake up personnel in the off-season, they could have strikers Oli McBurnie, Ollie Burke, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster all on their books as things stand.

It is likely Fletcher would not be the first-choice at Bramall Lane if he so chose to move, but he could be given the chance to be that at Middlesbrough.

Sheffield United also are yet to appoint a manager and with a new man at the helm other than Chris Wilder it will be difficult to predict exactly where the Yorkshire outfit will finish next season under different guidance.

Warnock is building a team he believes can get promoted and by offering Fletcher a new contract extension this suggests he wants him to be part of that. Britt Assombalonga is also expected to leave and therefore frees up competition for places when it comes to leading the line.