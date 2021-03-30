According to Bristol Post, Peterborough United have named their asking price for striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Clarke-Harris only joined Peterborough United in the summer but has already hit the ground running. He has scored 25 goals in just 37 games and is the leading scorer in the third tier.

His goalscoring form has meant he has attracted attention from other clubs ahead of the up and coming transfer window. Premier League sides West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United are keen, as well as Championship outfit Bournemouth and Scottish Premier League champions Rangers.

But if any of those sides are interested in pursuing a deal for the 26-year-old they would need to be offering around £5 million.

Bournemouth and Rangers sent scouts to watch Clarke-Harris last weekend. The forward scored a hat-trick in the Posh’s demolition of Accrington Stanley, with the home side winning 7-0 at London Road.

Both clubs are looking to recruit new strikers this summer. The Cherries are hoping to replace Josh King, who joined Everton in January, whereas Rangers will see Jermaine Defoe and Greg Stewart leave the club at the end of the season.

Steven Gerrard’s side have also been linked to Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga. The Boro striker could be a more affordable avenue to explore given he is out of contract in June and would be able to join for free.

Peterborough will also likely not want to part ways with Clarke-Harris if they can help it. They are eyeing a top two finish which would see them promoted to the Championship. As things stand they are in second place, just one point off Hull City who occupy top spot and Darren Ferguson’s side do have a game in hand on the team above them.