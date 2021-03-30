As reported by London News, Millwall manager Gary Rowett has given a positive injury update on first-team duo Kenneth Zohore and Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Kieftenbeld’s first season at Millwall has been plagued by injury. He only made his debut for the club in November having signed two months earlier in September. However, this turned out to be his only appearance until the following month as he dropped to the bench for the next four fixtures.

The Dutchman has made 14 appearances this season in the Championship and has missed the last 10 games with a knock.

Kenneth Zohore on the other hand has been missing in action since February with a calf problem. Similarly to Kieftenbeld, the striker has been missing for the majority of the campaign. Since signing in October he has played 14 times in all competitions, scoring three goals.

However, Millwall boss Gary Rowett confirmed the duo will be available for South East London side when they face Rotherham United at The Den on Good Friday.

“Maikel has trained a couple of days last week and a good few days this week – Ken is the same,” he said.

“They are all certainly available, but it is how much match fitness they have.

“It is nice to at least be able to select them, if required. It’s nice to have some extra bodies in the squad – and some good ones at that.”

Millwall will also be hoping to be able to call upon the Connor Mahoney who was only fit enough for the bench in their last outing against Middlesbrough. He has been training with the U23 side in the meantime and could feature against Rotherham.

Following their game against the Millers, they take on Stoke City away from home. They sit in 10th position coming out of the international break and will be hoping to keep their play-off dreams alive with a couple of wins. Millwall are 10 points outside of the top six with eight games left to play between now and the end of the season.