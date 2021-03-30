According to The Telegraph, Luton Town striker James Collins is being monitored by Preston North End and Derby County.

The Luton Town top scorer’s current deal is due to come to an end at Kenilworth Road this summer. Collins will become a free agent in June and this has perked the interest of fellow Championship sides Preston North End and Derby County, who are both eyeing a cut price deal.

The 30-year-old has been Luton’s go-to man up front this season. He has played 33 times out of a possible 37 league games so far this campaign, scoring seven goals. He has been in direct competition with the likes of Harry Cornick, Danny Hylton, Sam Nombe, and Elijah Adebayo.

Collins is also being monitored by several clubs in the MLS, although none are explicitly named in the report.

Since signing for the Hatters in 2017, he has played 174 times in all competitions, scoring 69 goals and registering 20 assists. If he continues his goal scoring form he will likely end the season as the club’s top-scorer for a third season running.

He has played eight times for the Republic of Ireland, scoring twice. He has also represented his country at youth level, turning out for both the U19 and U21 sides throughout his career.

He is a product of the Aston Villa academy but failed to make a first-team appearance during his time at the club. He has had spells at Darlington, Burton Albion, Shrewsbury Town twice, Swindon Town, Hibernian, Northampton Town and Crawley Town prior to joining Luton.