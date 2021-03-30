Previous Nottingham Forest target Kamil Grosicki’s agent claims the Polish midfielder is not interested in a return to Poland, with his West Brom stay set to end this summer.

Grosicki, 32, has endured a torrid time at West Brom this season. He’s featured just three times in the Premier League after joining from Hull City midway through last season, and has been linked with Nottingham Forest throughout.

They and Middlesbrough were both linked with the Polish international ahead of this season. A move wouldn’t materialise but Forest would come back again in January, only to have their hopes of landing Grosicki shot down by reports linking him with a move to Legia Warsaw.

Baggies boss Sam Allardyce claimed that Grosicki rejected the move to Forest, whilst other reports claim that the player didn’t respond before the end of the transfer window deadline.

Now though, Grosicki’s agent Daniel Kaniewski has told European outlet Meczyki via SportWitness that the 32-year-old will ‘definitely not come back to Poland’.

It’s too early for Kamil to return to Poland. He is a player who plays at a high level and the Polish league is not in his head yet. Kamil will play abroad and think about further development He feels good, he is healthy, that is the most important thing. He is in training day in and day out…In my opinion, Kamil will definitely not come back to Poland.

Whether or not Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton is still interested in a move for Grosicki remains to be seen. They courted the West Brom man throughout the season and looked to have lost interest when his move to Poland seemed nailed on.

He remains out of contract at the end of the season. A free move could prove shrewd for Nottingham Forest but should it come to that then there’s likely to be a host of other teams interested.

A tough one to decipher, but it looks certain that Grosicki will be leaving West Brom in the summer.