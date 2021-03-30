QPR boss Mark Warburton has established himself as one of the Championship’s best attacking-minded managers in the past season-and-a-half, and he could be the ideal man to bring the best out of Kadeem Harris.

The Sheffield Wednesday winger is a frustrating player – everyone has witnessed his abilities this season, more than once, but he fails to deliver the goods on a regular basis.

He’s just three assists to his name in 32 Championship outings, having yet to get his name on the score-sheet. But it’s not surprising given that he’s playing in a Sheffield Wednesday side who’ve had three different managers at the helm this term, registering just 28 Championship goals along the way.

The one-time Brentford winger has had a stop-start career so far. But he’s a player who’s never seemingly played under the ‘perfect’ manager and with his contract out in the summer, and Wednesday looking unlikely to renew, he could yet find that manager.

A number of clubs have already been linked to the 27-year-old, including Middlesbrough, Reading, Stoke City and Watford.

It wouldn’t be surprising if more join that list and it’s a signing that would fit the policy shown by the QPR recruitment team – Harris would be available on a free, he’s got good Championship experience, and he’s got that electricity which Warburton wants in his attack.

Last season, QPR notched 67 goals in the Championship. The bulk of those were scored in the first part of the season, with QPR having an attack spearheaded by the likes of Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel. Both are now gone, and QPR have often lacked that bit of dynamism in attack this season.

Harris could prove a shrewd piece of business and a quality addition to the side. It’d be a risk given that he’s not provided for Sheffield Wednesday this season, but given a fresh start under a manager who brings about the best in attacking players like him, it could be a match made in heaven.