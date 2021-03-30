According to Sarah Clapson of Nottinghamshire Live, there are ‘big question marks’ over the futures of Nottingham Forest midfielders Fouad Bachirou and Harry Arter.

Both players could leave Nottingham Forest this summer. Bachirou has been attracting attention from Norwegian Eliteserien side Rosenborg BK, whereas Arter nearly joined fellow Championship outfit Bristol City in the January transfer window.

There is a plethora of midfielders currently plying their trade at the City Ground, leaving many surplus to requirements. At present they have Jack Colback, Luke Freeman, Cafu, Samba Sow, Ryan Yates, Filip Krovinovic, James Garner and both Arter and Bachirou all competing for a starting berth in the middle of the park.

Having signed 12 first-team players in the summer there are members of the Nottingham Forest setup who could depart in the up and coming transfer window.

According to Clapson, Arter and Bachirou are just two who are facing uncertain futures.

“Midfield is still an area where they have to trim numbers,” she said.

“Bachirou and Arter are the ones who have big question marks over them. They’re not in the 25-man squad.

“Injury has played a part in that, but we’ve not been able to see the best of either of them.

“Those two have got to be in serious doubt this summer.”

Since arriving in the summer, 19-time Comoros international Bachirou has played just once in the Championship. He made his league debut in the 0-0 home draw with Barnsley, coming on as a substitute midway through the second-half.

Arter has had a bit more of a run in the side. He has played 13 times for Forest this season so far.

Both players will be hoping for another chance to impress manager Chris Hughton between now and the end of the season. There are currently eight games left to play and Forest find themselves in 17th position in the second tier table.