Filip Krovinovic’s time at Nottingham may extend beyond the current loan he is on, claims Sport Witness.

After spending the first half of the season in the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion, Krovinovic was loaned once more, this time dropping down a division to join Forest at the City Ground.

This season, Krovinovic has made 12 appearances for Forest and has scored one goal.

As noted by Sport Witness, Portuguese publication A Bola have noted that Forest would ‘consider’ negotiating a fee for a permanent transfer from Benfica.

Krovinovic joined Benfica in 2017, but has only made a handful of appearances for his parent club. His time in Portugal was hampered with injuries, the most apparent perhaps being a cruciate ligament rupture he suffered in 2018.

Now aged 25, Krovinovic will no doubt be eager to play consistent first team football. This, along with entering the final year of his contract, means that Benfica will be particularly interested in selling their Croatian midfielder in order to profit, at least somewhat, from his departure.

A Bola’s report notes that the fee for Krovinovic would be ‘under 10 million euros’, which only increases the likelihood of a permanent transfer away from the club. Presumably, any fee under 10 million Euros would be affordable for Forest, who clearly rate the midfielder.

Forest currently sit 17th in the table, and ongoing potential negotiations and rumours shouldn’t serve to distract Krovinovic and his side as they persevere to further distance themselves from the relegation zone.