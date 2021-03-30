According to a report from Football League World, Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle are among the sides eyeing up Boreham Wood striker Kabongo Tshimanga.

The 23-year-old has continued to impress in the National League with Boreham Wood, starring for the club since December.

Tshimanga has already experienced the Football League, featuring 13 times for MK Dons after coming through their youth academy. He scored one goal for the club, also laying on one assist.

Now, after plying his trade in non-league in recent years, Tshimanga is being linked with a move back to the Football League.

As per a report from Football League World, Championship side Rotherham United and League One pair Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United are all eyeing up a summer swoop for Tshimanga.

The three clubs are said to have kept a close eye on the DR Congo-born striker. Tshimanga endured a slow start to the season on the goalscoring front, failing to score in their first 11 games.

However, since then, the striker has gone on to net 11 league goals for Luke Garrard’s side. Tshimanga has also scored two in three FA Cup outings.

Since leaving MK Dons in the summer of 2017, Tshimanga has spent time on the books with Boston United and Oxford City as well as Boreham Wood.

