Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Preston North End’s interim manager Frankie McAvoy has said striker Louis Moult is “looking good” in training following a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

The Lilywhites striker has been out since the early stages of the 2019/20 campaign. Moult suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage, in turn damaging other parts of his knee. Suffering the injury in August 2019, Moult has been out of action since then.

The blow has heavily affected his time at Deepdale after joining in January 2018. He earned the move to Preston North End after starring with Motherwell, where he netted 50 goals in 98 games.

After three operations and 19 months on the sidelines, Moult is back in training.

Now, an update on his return to full fitness has emerged from interim manager Frankie McAvoy.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, McAvoy said the 28-year-old striker is “looking food in training”, insisting that they will remain cautious in bringing him back into the side. Here’s what he had to say:

“Louis is looking good in training, he is getting there. The best people on this subject are our medical team and we’ve had a good chat. When someone has been out this long, you take it day by day.

“Louis is in full-contact training, he’s doing everything the others do.

“What we need to do is be mindful of the time Louis has lost and not rush him back too quickly. The responsibility is ours to make sure we don’t throw him into things too quickly and he breaks down.”

In 40 appearances for Preston, Moult has chipped in with eight goals and three assists across all competitions.

The Stoke-on-Trent-born striker will be hoping to earn a new contract at Deepdale, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if he is given a chance to prove himself under new management or if he departs on a free transfer this summer.