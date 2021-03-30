As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers centre-back Scott Wharton has said he is targeting a return to action in September.

Wharton was involved in the first-team picture in the early stages of the campaign.

The door opened for the 23-year-old to break into Blackburn Rovers’ side with injuries keeping a host of players out of action. Wharton impressed with Northampton Town last season, bringing him into contention for a starting spot at Ewood Park.

However, after eight appearances, Wharton was dealt a hefty injury blow.

The centre-back was forced off in the early stages of Rovers’ 2-2 draw with Brentford in December. The injury brought a premature end to his 2020/21 season, with an Achilles rupture forcing him off on a stretcher.

Now, Wharton has opened up on when he hopes to make a return to action. As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, the defender has said he hopes to make a return in September. Here’s what he had to say:

“You can see the improvements each day.

“The aim for me is to be, in and around August time, training with the team, and if I miss the start of the season I could be available in September, that’s the target for me.”

Thus far, Wharton has played 14 times for Blackburn Rovers’ first-team since breaking through their youth academy.

After stints on loan with Cambridge United, Lincoln City, Bury and Northampton, the defender will be hoping to nail down a spot in Mowbray’s side upon returning to full fitness later this year.