Wales Online’s Tom Coleman reports that Steve Cooper is ‘unlikely to be interested’ in the England U21 job.

Current England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd is reportedly facing the axe, and Swansea City boss Cooper is said to be on the Young Lions’ shortlist.

Cooper arrived at Swansea City ahead of last season. He’d made his name in youth football, most notably guiding the England U17 side to the U17 World Cup glory in 2017.

Having since excelled in South Wales, Cooper has now become a manager in-demand having been linked to the Crystal Palace job earlier in the year.

But Coleman reports that Cooper seems ‘unlikely’ to be moved by recent links to the England U21 position:

Sounds like Steve Cooper is unlikely to be interested in England u21s post. Reports had suggested him as potential replacement for Aidy Boothroyd, but told he currently sees his future in club game. #Swans — Tom Coleman (@tomEcoleman) March 30, 2021

Having snatched a late spot in the play-offs last season, Swansea City have this season become contenders for a top two spot.

They’ve fallen off the gas a bit in recent weeks, finding themselves in 3rd owing to the resurgent form of Watford in 2nd. But they remain very much in with a chance of the play-offs, and of an automatic route in the top flight.

Cooper has nine games of the season remaining to close what is now a six-point gap to 2nd-place Watford, but the Swans have a game in hand on both them and Norwich City in 1st.

A promotion-winning campaign would not only garner yet more praise for Cooper, but also solidify his position in South Wales for the foreseeable.

Anything can change before then though, and fans will be keeping one eye on Coopers links to the England U21 role and any others that might open up before the summer.