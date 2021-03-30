According to a report from the Daily Express, Stoke City’s defensive starlet Harry Souttar is attracting interest from West Ham, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old defender has enjoyed a successful breakthrough campaign with Michael O’Neill’s side. Souttar has managed to cement a place in the starting 11 over the course of the 2020/21 season.

Souttar returned to Stoke City in the summer after a stint on loan with Fleetwood Town. The Australian had thoroughly impressed with the Cod Army and has made the most of that momentum to break into the Potters’ senior outfit.

Now, it has been claimed the Stoke starlet’s performances have attracted interest from elsewhere.

According to the Daily Express, the centre-back is on the radars of Premier League trio West Ham, Wolves and Crystal Palace. The top-flight sides are said to have been impressed by Souttar, with scouts watching over him.

His form has earned him a spot on their list of potential summer targets, opening the door to a possible move away from the Potters this summer.

Across all competitions, Souttar has played 37 times this season. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and three assists.

The towering defender has played in every Championship game since December 12th. Souttar has held down a spot at centre-back, featuring heavily alongside the experience Danny Batth and James Chester.

Do you think that Souttar will be sold this summer? Or will Stoke City successfully fend off the interest in his services?

