Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has revealed AFC Bournemouth were “the most persistent” in the chase for star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris in January.

The 26-year-old striker has been in stunning form for Posh this season. Clarke-Harris’ 25 goals in 37 League One games puts his three ahead of Sunderland star Charlie Wyke in the goalscoring ranks, also netting two goals in three EFL Trophy outings.

Unsurprisingly, his impressive performances for Peterborough United have attracted plenty of interest. Earlier this year, reports claimed both AFC Bournemouth and West Brom were keen on Clarke-Harris.

Recently, Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers were said keen on the striker. Steven Gerrard’s men are said to have watched the striker in Peterborough’s 7-0 win over Accrington Stanley, in which he netted a hat-trick.

Now, insight on January interest in Clarke-Harris has emerged from Barry Fry. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Posh’s director of football said Bournemouth were “the most persistent” of several Championship sides chasing his signature.

Here’s what he had to say:

“There were several Championship clubs chasing Jonson in January and Bournemouth were the most persistent.

“We had several offers for the player. But, we turned them down flat, even though we could probably get five times what we paid for him.

“We could have sold him in January, but we were never going to. The owners have done great to resist cashing in at a time when football clubs are struggling financially.”

With interest increasing ahead of the summer window, Clarke-Harris will be remaining focused on the task at London Road. Darren Ferguson’s side are in the fight for automatic promotion, sitting in 2nd as it stands.

Promotion to the Championship would increase Peterborough United’s chance of holding onto the ex-Coventry City ace. However, should they remain in League One, he could follow the likes of Ivan Toney in sealing a move away from the club in the summer.