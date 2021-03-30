The 18-year-old made his first-team debut earlier in the season for Manchester City, scoring in the 2-1 home win against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup Third Round. He made his Premier League bow three days later as Pep Guardiola’s side succumbed to a 5-2 defeat to Leicester City.

He has made just one more appearance in the first-team since. But Delap has been a regular fixture in the U23 side and has been prolific. In the Premier League 2 he has scored 20 goals and registered four assists in just 15 games.

His form is attracting interest from both clubs in England and abroad. Bournemouth, Derby County and Stoke City were reportedly tracking the teenagers progress, but now face stiff competition from La Liga champions Real Madrid.

The former Derby County academy player has been likened to a young Erling Haaland and would be a relatively cheap acquisition for Los Blancos in comparison.

However, Delap is in contract until 2023 at the Etihad and they will not look to sell one of their prized assets easily. But if Manchester City’s asking price is met, it could be difficult for them to decline Real Madrid’s offer if something does in fact materialise.

The Citizens are nearing their fifth Premier League title and if the title is won with games to spare, Delap could be given another opportunity to impress in the top flight.