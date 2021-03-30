Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard had a meeting with supporter’s group ‘CAST’ last Friday and the minutes were documented on their website.

He said he is very aware of the traditions of the club and has no intention of alienating supporters by threatening them.

The Danish owner says if he did “I’d be shooting myself in the foot” and wants to keep supporters onside.

Sandgaard took over the London club in September and made his first big decision by appointing Nigel Adkins to replace Lee Bowyer earlier this month.

Charlton fans will be delighted that they have an ambitious owner who is in regular dialogue with them, as opposed to previous ones.

The fact he has no intention of changing the name, kit colour or anything that is traditional about the club will also be a relief.

There is always the risk with new owners that they may try and change things. Fans of fellow League One side Hull City had to battle against their owners, the Allams, when they tried to change the name to Hull Tigers.

Vicent Tan of Cardiff City changed their kit colour to red from blue in 2012. Things like this have happened and will no doubt continue to in the future as the game becomes increasingly commercialised.

However, Charlton appear to be in safe hands under Sandgaard and he and Adkins have plans to get them out of the third tier as soon as possible.