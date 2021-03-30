QPR’s Olamide Shodipo has enjoyed his first proper taste of first-team football on loan at Oxford United this season. But where will he be in Mark Warburton’s plans next season?

The 23-year-old had originally made his Championship debut for QPR way back in the 2016/17 season. Since then, he’s had spells in and out of the side but this season, the Rs felt it was time for the Irishman to have a proper loan spell.

He’d had some short-term ones at the likes of Port Vale and Colchester United previously. This time round though, Shodipo has featured 31 times in League One for Oxford United, scoring an impressive nine goals (11 in all competitions).

His loan spell started emphatically – he was scoring goals and leaving QPR fans wondering why he wasn’t in West London this season.

Now with just one goal in his last 14 outings, Shodipo’s early form has petered out and it leaves Warburton with a growing selection dilemma going into the summer – will he keep Shodipo at QPR, or will he be sent back out on loan?

There’s been definite signs this season that Shodipo can bolster Warburton’s starting line up. But Oxford fans have started to uncover flaws in his game, with a common theme being that Shodipo is much more impactful as a substitute than a starter.

At 23-years-old, Shodipo is still a relatively young football but come the start of next season he’ll have turned 24, at which point in most footballers’ careers they’ve a fair bit of experience backed up.

Shodipo is still relatively inexperienced and that might sway Warburton towards loaning him out again. Whether that be another term at Oxford or elsewhere in the Football League remains to be seen, and that could all change depending on how QPR fare in the transfer market this summer.

See what some Oxford United fans have said on Shodipo this season: