Tommy Rowe’s recent comments in regard to his fitness can only excite Bristol City fans for the near future.

In a conversation with BBC Radio Bristol, Rowe stated:

“I feel fantastic, I feel strong and I think it’s only a matter of time now until I’m back involved and fighting for my place again.”

Although several weeks into his tenure, new manager Nigel Pearson has been stretched for options when it comes to left-back.

With injuries to the aforementioned Rowe, as well as first-choice Jay Dasilva having been out for the majority of the season, Pearson has been forced to rely on youngsters such as Steven Sessegnon and Ryley Towler.

With a busy spell on the horizon for City, Rowe has acknowledged that the team are ready to play, going on to note; “I’ll be one of those players.” Seemingly, Rowe is confident that he is ready to return to action, which can only benefit Nigel Pearson’s side.

The looming return of Rowe only widens the versatility Pearson now has at full-back. With Rowe’s return, Sessegnon would be able to be deployed on his favoured right side.

That being said, the recent addition of Danny Simpson may mean Sessegnon’s use on the left may continue, at least until Dasilva returns. With Simpson, as well as Jack Hunt, to cover the right, Sessegnon’s form at left-back may be further utilised yet.

Bristol currently sit 14th, and whilst most likely safe from relegation, it seems to be another season for The Robins in which they are condemned to mid-table. Friday sees them host Stoke City at Ashton Gate, before travelling to Coventry on Easter Monday.