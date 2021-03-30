Hearts will release ex-Football League man Christophe Berra this summer, as announced by their official club website.

The former Wolves and Ipswich Town defender is out of contract at the end of the season and will be allowed to move on.

Berra, who is 36 years old, was targeted by Salford City in January, as reported at the time by the Daily Record, but a move to League Two didn’t materialise in the end.

The experienced centre-back will have to start weighing up his options as he gears up to become a free agent.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to play alongside Christophe as well as manage him and he has been a great servant to this club.

“You don’t play more than 250 first team games without being a top player and there will be an opportunity for him to add to that number before this season is out. He’ll remain focused and continue to give his all as we look to get the Championship title clinched, then we can look back and appreciate all that he has done for this club.”

Berra started his career at Hearts and rose up through their academy before going on to play 146 times during his first spell with the Edinburgh club.

Wolves then signed him in 2009 for a fee of around £2.5 million and he helped the Midlands side gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

He was a key player for Wolves in the top flight but could not prevent them from slipping back into the Championship after two seasons. He stayed with them for another year before joining Ipswich in 2013 to reunite with Mick McCarthy.

Berra spent four years with the Tractor Boys and played 185 games, chipping in with 14 goals. Hearts then brought him back to Tynecastle Park in 2017.

