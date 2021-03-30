Norwich City ‘will’ sign Burnley defender Ben Gibson on a permanent deal should they be promoted into the Premier League this season, reports Football League World.

Gibson, 28, joined Norwich City on a season-long loan deal at the start of the campaign. He’s since proved an important player for Daniel Farke – the Burnley man featured 27 times in the Championship before having his season brought to an end.

He’s recently been ruled out for the remainder of the season owing to an ankle ligament injury sustained in the 1-1 draw v Blackburn Rovers earlier in the month.

Despite that, Football League World reports that Norwich City ‘will’ make his stay at Carrow Road permanent in the summer – should they be promoted from the Championship.

Farke’s side have been the runaway leaders throughout. They currently have an eight-point lead over Watford in 2nd-place and a 14-point lead over Swansea City in 3rd.

The Championship crown is in their hands but the task will be made harder by the absence of Gibson. After a torrid time at Burnley, the former Middlesbrough man has found refuge at Norwich, again establishing himself as one of the Football League’s most rounded defenders.

His permanent transfer to Norwich City might make sense for all parties and with Burnley seemingly showing no interest in bringing him back, and a major injury added into the mix, a cut-price deal might even be on the cards.

Norwich City resume Championship duties with a trip to Preston North End this Friday.