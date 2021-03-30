Last season’s Wigan Athletic loanee Leon Balogun will be at Rangers again next season.

The defender has played enough games for Steven Gerrard’s side this term to trigger a 12-month extension on his contract, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

Balogun, who is 32 years old, joined the Glasgow side last summer and has since made 28 appearances in all competitions.

He has helped Rangers win the Scottish Premiership this term and gives them more depth and competition at the back.

Balogun signed for Wigan Athletic on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in January last year and went on to play 11 times for the North West club last season.

His move to the DW Stadium was made permanent in late June but only on a short-term basis. He couldn’t prevent the Latics from relegation to League One and ended up signing for Rangers in June.

Brighton lured him to England in 2018 but he struggled for game time in the Premier League with the Seagulls.

Balogun had previously spent his whole career to date in Germany and had spells at Hannover, Werder Bremen, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Darmstadt and Mainz.

He is now enjoying life at Rangers and his move to Ibrox last year has paid off for him. He has now extended his stay there for another year and will be looking to help then retain the title next season.