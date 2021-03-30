According to journalist Sarah Clapson of Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson is unlikely to sign a new deal at the City Ground.

The 37-year-old arrived at Nottingham Forest back in 2018 but has only made 28 appearances during the three years. This season has seen him plagued by injuries once more and he could be nearing the end of his time at the club.

Dawson’s contract is up in the summer and he is likely to depart. However, he has recently spoken out about the ‘next chapter’ in his footballing career and Forest could well offer him a coaching role if he chooses to retire, something which Clapson believes would be a good decision.

“I can’t see Michael Dawson being offered a new deal,” she said.

“So the big question for him is whether he wants to keep on playing. If he does, that’s not going to happen at Forest.

“If he decides it’s time to hang up his boots, Forest surely have to offer him some kind of coaching role. To let him go and miss out on that experience, I think would be a big mistake.”

Dawson came through the academy system at Nottingham Forest and made his debut for the club back in 2001 in the second tier. He played nearly 100 games before making the switch to Premier League side Tottenham in 2005 for a fee believed to be in the region of £8 million.

He spent nine years at White Hart Lane before joining Hull City, where he played 132 times in all competitions, scoring nine goals in the process. Dawson then re-joined Nottingham Forest after four years at the KCOM.

He is yet to play for Chris Hughton’s side this season and has only been fit enough for the bench on eight occasions throughout the campaign. He is unlikely to return to the first-team fold in the club’s next eight games.

His last appearance was 19th July at the back end of last season. Unfortunately fans may have seen the four-time England international play his last game for the Nottingham Forest.