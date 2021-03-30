Former Football League man Shay Logan has joined Hearts on loan until the end of the season, as announced by their official club website.

The right-back has left Aberdeen after struggling for game time this term.

Logan, who is 33 years old, is out of contact this summer and the Daily Record suggest a permanent deal to join Hearts is lined up.

He has been with Aberdeen since 2014 and has played over 250 games for the Scottish Premiership side.

Logan is pleased to have left now though and has told Hearts’ website: “It was something that was brought to me quite quickly and I was more than happy to come. I can get game time and give Hearts a solid right back. For me, I just want to get back playing again. It’s been a frustrating year and I’m really looking forward to it.”

He started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the youth ranks there before making three appearances for their first-team. He was loaned out to Tranmere Rovers for the 2009/10 season and was a key player for the Whites that year, playing 39 games in all competitions.

Logan also had loan spells at Grimsby Town, Scunthorpe United and Stockport County before leaving City permanently for Brentford.

He then spent three years on the books with the Bees in League One before they gave him the green light to leave for Aberdeen in 2014.



His focus will now be on helping Hearts gain promotion from the Scottish Championship under ex-MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson.