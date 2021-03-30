QPR defender Rob Dickie is hopeful that his side can continue their form from the second half of this season, as the Rs continue to climb the Championship table.

A recent run of good form has seen Rangers rise to 12th in the Championship. Should they use their game in hand to their advantage, the London side will be within ten points of the playoff places.

For a side that were five points above the relegation zone coming into 2021, their sharp upturn has been greatly unexpected, but massively appreciated by the fans, no doubt.

Dickie was quick to acknowledge the change in fortune for his side, citing the impact of the new faces brought to the club in January. He told Kilburn Times via qpr.co.uk:

“Earlier in the campaign we just lacked that cutting edge and ruthlessness in both boxes, but the arrival of some really experienced players has really helped us.”

The arrival of the likes of Charlie Austin, Jordy de Vrijs and Stefan Johansen have been a significantly sizeable factor in the newfound success of QPR.

Dickie noted that his side are ‘finally showing our potential now’, stating:

“I think we initially needed that run of three, four or five games or so in January to give us a lot of confidence and belief and since then we haven’t really looked back, our form has seemed to have turned and we want that to continue.”

The Hoops are currently enjoying the luxury of a break from football, induced by the ongoing international matches, having battled through weeks of congested league games.

Dickie and his side return to action with a Friday afternoon game at home against Coventry and will no doubt aspire to pick up where they left off.