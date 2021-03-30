Sheffield Wednesday’s U18 side welcome Sheffield United’s U18s this morning, and there’s two young Owls who fans will be especially interested to see.

Sheffield Wednesday fans may have heard the names of Alex Bonnington and Danny Cadamarteri.

The two attackers have been in prolific form going into this morning’s Sheffield derby, having netted eight goals between them in the U18 side’s last three outings.

Bonnington and Cadamarteri have eight goals between them in the last three U18 games – including a hattrick each – and they both start for #SWFC v United. https://t.co/xLwLZNwVSg — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) March 30, 2021

They both start this morning – Bonnington captaining the side – and an impressive showing could well boost them into contention for Darren Moore’s first-team next season.

Sheffield Wednesday are heading for a penultimate summer in that they’ll either be preparing for another season of Championship football, or for a route back into the second-tier.

Moore’s side currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table and have a six-point gap to make up before the end of the season.

Whichever league they find themselves in next season, a complete overhaul is needed in the summer and Moore may well push more emphasis on youth given the club’s precarious financial position.

Dejphon Chansiri hasn’t had too many youngsters to shout about in his time at the helm – Liam Shaw is a name that springs to mind, but he’s leaving the club for free this summer.

The players may well be there in the Wednesday youth ranks. But should either Bonnington or Cadamarteri come into first-team consideration then there needs to be more diligence when it comes to securing their future.

Today presents a huge opportunity for the Owls’ U18 side to make a statement in their bid for a spot in the first-team, and in giving Sheffield Wednesday fans something to shout about.

Cadamarteri and bonnington 😍😍 — CharlieMcYoung (@CharlieMcYoung) March 30, 2021