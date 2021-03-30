Watford’s Ken Sema has reportedly told Swedish media that he has signed a new deal at the club.

Reports emerged last week that the Watford man was nearing a finalisation on his extended deal at Vicarage Road, which was due to expire in 2023.

Sema, 27, told Swedish outlet fotbollskanalen that he felt a new deal was ‘close’. But now speaking to the same outlet, Sema has confirmed his new Watford deal.

It is true that I have extended. It will probably be official at any time. It feels good. It has worked well. Since I got there, I have come with good self-confidence. I have played well and scored a lot of goals – Sema told Fotbollskanalen via Watford Observer.

The Swedish international has been an unlikely hero of late. Xisco Munoz’s side have emerged as strong favourites to claim the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship this season, and Sema has been a key component since the turn of the year.

Watford have lost just three times in the league since New Year. They’re currently sitting on a five-game winning streak having lost one of their previous 10 in the Championship.

Sema has popped up with some important goals in the past few months – he’s featured 33 times in the Championship so far this season, scoring all five of his goals in 2021.

His form has seemingly landed him a new deal and, as per Sema, the news should be made official very soon.

It could prove a shrewd piece of business going forward – Sema will reportedly sign a two-year extension to keep him at the club until 2025, and he could have a big part to play in the club’s rebuild after Premier League relegation.