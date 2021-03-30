Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock reiterated his point that his side need a leader.

The start of the season saw striker Britt Assombalonga be given the captains armband at Middlesbrough. But his inconsistent form saw the captaincy changed, with Jonny Howson taking up duties until the end of the season at least.

Boro boss Warnock has previously spoken out about the lack of a leader at the Riverside. He did single out summer arrival Grant Hall as someone who could become that, but he could look to sign an enforcer in the up and coming transfer window.

When asked about his squad by Teesside Live, he admitted they are good players who can win against anyone on their day. But he went on to say that they do need assistance sometimes and claimed they need a player like Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison, or Warnock’s former Bluebirds leader Aron Gunnarsson.

“They’re a group that need help at times,” he said.

“We haven’t got players like Gunnarson or Morrison who used to do my work for me at Cardiff. We haven’t got those type of players.

“So we have to help them as best we can when we see the problems that other teams are causing us.

“But I do think the lads will get more confident the more they get used to exactly what we want them to do.”

Although this season is all but over for Middlesbrough, Warnock will have an eye on next season. Whether they are playing in the Championship or in the Premier League remains to be seen.

At present they are in ninth position and are just six points off the play-off positions. Their next three games sees them take on a trio of sides in the top seven, facing Bournemouth on Good Friday, Watford on Easter Monday before taking a trip to Barnsley the following weekend.

Sean Morrison will likely lead out Cardiff as they play Nottingham Forest in South Wales on Friday.