Rangers have this week been linked with Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. But his potential move to Ibrox hinges on where Alfredo Morelos will be playing next season.

Clarke-Harris, 26, scored a hat-trick in front of Rangers scouts in Peterborough United’s 7-0 win over Accrington Stanley in League One over the weekend.

It takes his goal tally to 25 in League One for the season and undoubtedly, teams are starting to pay attention to the Englishman who only signed for Posh at the start of this season.

Rangers could be his likeliest destination. Football Insider linked the Ibrox club with a summer move for Clarke-Harris but a fresh report now claims that the move is dependent on Morelos’ movements.

Football Insider say of Morelos:

The likelihood is that the club will finally cash in on Morelos in the next window, or tie him down to a blockbuster new contract.

So Clarke-Harris is currently on Rangers’ radar but Steven Gerrard’s newly crowned Scottish champions will only pounce once they know where Morelos’ future lies.

He’s had another good season but he was almost twice as prolific last time round having netted 16 in all competitions compared to his 29 last season.

But Peterborough might be the forgotten party in this – they made Ivan Toney the striker that he is today and went on to lose him to Brentford, then replaced him with Clarke-Harris who also looks set to move on.

They could command a heavy transfer fee for the Englishman who’s lit up League One this year – which league he’ll be ‘lighting up’ next time round remains anyone’s guess.