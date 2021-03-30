A report from Manchester Evening News goes into detail about Manchester United’s youth set-up and loan system – from which Derby County boss Wayne Rooney could benefit next season.

Manchester United have one of the leading youth structures in the world. They kept it together through the hardships of 2020 and have come out of the other side with a pool of talented youngsters all waiting for their shot at the first-team.

One of those names on his way there is Teden Mengi. The 18-year-old joined Derby County on loan in January having captained the U18 side before his departure.

He’s had mixed reviews from some at Pride Park, but he remains a player who United hold in high-regards and, having witnessed Rooney’s connections come into practise already, it’s likely that Mengi won’t be the first United youngster to link up with Rooney.

The expectation is that Ethan Galbraith, Hannibal Mejbri, Anthony Elanga and possibly also Shoretire will be the next generation of loans from the United youth system – Manchester Evening News.

Rooney having come in and gradually turned Derby’s season around is now facing an uphill task in keeping the Rams comfortably above the Championship’s relegation zone.

They’re winless in seven, struggling for goals and looking like a club with zero direction having seen their takeover saga unfold throughout.

But this summer presents Rooney with a pre-season to really put his own stamp on this side, and that might begin with some Old Trafford recruits from the likely available pool of youngsters they have.

It could be a potential fruitful partnership that United and Derby strike up whilst Rooney is at the helm.