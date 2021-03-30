Aston Villa have joined both Arsenal and West Ham in the race to sign Bournemouth youngster Ajani Burchall, reports Football Insider.

Burchall, 16, is a name that many Bournemouth fans might not have heard this season. He’s played just four minutes of Championship football having made a brief cameo under Jason Tindall, but now he’s got his sights set on the Premier League.

Last month, Burchall rejected a scholarship deal at Bournemouth and Football Insider say that it is ‘inevitable’ that he will leave the South Coast at the end of the season.

Arsenal and West Ham were the two teams said to be keeping close tabs on Burchall last month. But now Dean Smith’s Aston Villa have joined the party and they could be strong contenders after establishing themselves in the Premier League this season.

As for Bournemouth, it’s another story of a Championship player poached by the Premier League, and for nothing either.

Now Cherries boss Jonathan Woodgate won’t look too much into the deal with the season yet to conclude, and Bournemouth yet to cement their spot in the top-six of the Championship table.

An immediate return to the Premier League looks to be an ever-drifting reality for the Cherries who currently sit in 7th-place of the table, having seen the likes of Barnsley storm past them and Cardiff City emerge in 8th.

The race for the final play-off spot is anyone’s – as is the race for Burchall. It’ll be a shame for them to lose such a talented youngster this summer, and especially if Bournemouth don’t get any form of compensation for it.