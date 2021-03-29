Speaking on the Victory and Vices podcast, former Norwich City and West Ham United winger Matt Jarvis chose Stoke City striker Steven Fletcher as the player he had the most chemistry with.

Fletcher currently plies his trade for Stoke City in the Championship but previously had a stint in the top flight with Wolverhampton Wanderers. There the striker shared the pitch with Matt Jarvis between 2010 and 2012.

When asked which player Jarvis had the best chemistry with, he chose Fletcher. During their two years together they had 53 goal contributions between them, scored 34 goals registering 19 assists.

“Me and Fletch had a fantastic chemistry, just seemed to work,” he said.

He went on to say that the reason they played so well together was that they could read each other’s games. Fletcher would often make runs and get into areas where Jarvis would deliver the ball for the striker to finish.

“It was just brilliant. He was so good in the air, and the thing was, we knew exactly where if I got the ball if I was going down the line, he knew where I was going to cross it. If I cut inside of my right foot, he knew where I was going to cross it.

“So, it was subliminal, you know, if I was cutting in my right foot, he knew to make that run across and it just worked. Sometimes it clicks sometimes it doesn’t, but he was definitely one that we had a great understanding.”

Jarvis now plays in the National League with Woking but arguably enjoyed the best spell of his career at Wolves. He spent five years at the club from 2007 and 2012, before departing to join West Ham.

During his time at Molineux he was even called up to the England squad under Fabio Capello, making his one and only appearance for the Three Lions in a friendly with Ghana at Wembley.

Fletcher left Wolves in the same transfer window in 2012 following their relegation. He made the switch to Sunderland for a fee believed to be in the region of £15 million. Since then he has played for Marseille and Sheffield Wednesday before signing for Stoke last summer. He has scored eight goals in 30 league appearances so far for the Potters.