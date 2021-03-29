In an exclusive interview with Football Fancast, Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie urged his former side Aston Villa to sign Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks this summer.

David Brooks has played for Bournemouth in the Premier League before and therefore isn’t unproven at the highest level. Across his two seasons in the top flight he scored eight goals and registered five assists i37 starts.

Former Aston Villa midfielder and current Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has spoken out about Brooks. He believes the 23-year-old would be a success at Villa Park and that Dean Smith’s side should reignite their interest, having been linked in January.

“I’m a big fan of David Brooks,” he said.

“I’ve seen a fair bit of him this season and he’s an absolute talent, he really is. He’s a young man with bags of ability and I think if he comes into Villa, I think he’d be a great addition.

“He reminds me of Jack [Grealish]. He’s very slight, he’s very mobile and, again, he’s another player that could set the Prem on fire if he’s given a chance.”

Brooks is currently out nursing an injury and has not played since February 17th. He has played 24 times in the second tier this season; he has scored three times and has laid on five assists for teammates.

However, Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate did reveal he is ‘working hard’ and is back in first-team training.

The Wales international will likely be back in contention after the international break when they take on Middlesbrough at the Vitality Stadium on Good Friday before they face Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday just three days later.

He will be hoping to play a part for Bournemouth between now and the end of the season. They are eyeing a place in the Championship play-offs but are currently in seventh and three points off Reading in sixth, although they do have a game in hand on the Royals.