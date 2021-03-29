Speaking to the club’s official website, injured Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer is hoping to be available for pre-season.

Bauer picked up an achilles injury back in December, rupturing his tendon in the 3-2 away victory over Bournemouth. The defender scored that evening, firing in from close range to get what turned out to be the winner.

Since then he has been nursing the problem and even underwent surgery. He recently returned to light training and is now targeting a first-team return in pre-season.

“It has been a long time since 1st December when I ruptured my Achilles tendon,” he said.

“But it was a nice feeling to be back running on the grass and hopefully I can be back soon.

“I take each day at a time. The aim is to be fully fit when the boys start pre-season and until then I will keep working very hard on my rehab.”

The German youth international started the campaign as first choice at centre-back and will be hoping to regain his place in defence next season.

In his absence the likes of Paul Huntington, Jordan Storey, Sepp van den Berg and Liam Lindsay have stepped in and filled the void. However, with van den Berg and Lindsay returning to their parent clubs Liverpool and Stoke City respectively, this should allow Bauer chance to stake his claim in the centre of the back four.

Since signing for Preston North End in the summer of 2019 from Charlton Athletic, he has gone on to play 56 times in all competitions for the Lilywhites. During that time he has scored five goals and registered two assists.

Bauer will be watching from the sidelines when Preston take on league leaders Norwich City at Deepdale on Good Friday. They then face another tough test, travelling to third placed Swansea City on Easter Monday.

As things stand Preston are currently in 16th place in the Championship table. They are nine points above the bottom three and 18 points off the play-offs and should likely end the season around lower mid-table.