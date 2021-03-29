Sheffield Wednesday was a club being heavily tipped to land free agent midfielder Ravel Morrison.

This was ramped up when it emerged that the much-travelled former Manchester United youngster had been at Hillsborough training with the Owls.

However, per Yorkshire Live writer Matt Howson, Wednesday signing Morrison on a short-term deal is not about to happen.

Prior doubt proven correct in Morrison case

Despite being tipped to sign a deal until the end of the season, a previous article from Howson cast doubt on this.

Howson wrote last week that doubts surfaced after he wasn’t included in Wednesday’s Under-23 clash with Steel City rivals Sheffield United.

These initial doubts were compounded when Howson revealed that Morrison had not trained with the Sheffield Wednesday squad at the time of writing.

All that doubt was proven correct with Howson commenting today that Wednesday have decided not to offer a deal.

Wednesday say no – what next for Morrison

Morrison was last at Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag, leaving the Dutch side in early January after just four appearances. That was a departure reached by mutual consent.

Before that he was at Sheffield United in the Premier League and Lazio in Serie A. Dropping back further and there are the likes of Birmingham City, QPR, Cardiff City and West Ham on his domestic resume.

Being cast to the wind by Sheffield Wednesday means that he will be without meaningful employment until the summer window opens.

After that, it’s anyone’s guess where Ravel Morrison ends up next.