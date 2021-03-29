Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson has predicted which out of contract players Sheffield Wednesday will and won’t release this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday are heading towards a pivotal summer in preparation for the long-term. Under new manager Darren Moore, they’ll either be entering the next Championship season having survived this one by the skin of their teeth, or as newcomers to League One.

A rebuild is in order and it’ll start with the players. Sheffield Wednesday currently have 12 names out of contract in the summer and Howson has predicted which of those 12 will be, or at least should be offered new deals.

The five that he backs to stay at Hillsborough beyond this season are Moses Odubajo, Matthew Penney, Osaze Urhoghide, Tom Lees and Joel Pelupessy.

They’re five players who have either played important roles in the first-team this season or are still in the earlier stages of their careers, or both.

Both Odubajo and Urhoghide are two players who fans hold in high regards and the pair should be well up on the list of who Moore will want to keep at the club. Urhoghide though is already attracting outside interest and so he and Odubajo could be the hardest ones to negotiate.

Penney remains a player with a bit to prove in the Sheffield Wednesday line up, but both Lees and Pelupessy have been mainstays in the starting XI this season.

At times they’ve both come under the spotlight. But Pelupessy has been arguably the most debated Owls player this season – his performances divide fans but many are starting recognise the work rate and energy he brings to the midfield, and so he could yet earn a new deal should he want to stay.

There’s a lot of names likely to depart this summer, and some high-earning ones in Jordan Rhodes and Adam Reach which could give Moore some more room in the budget to better his Sheffield Wednesday rebuild in the summer.