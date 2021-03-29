Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Kevin Phillips discussed the possibility of Rangers signing Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

Middlesbrough have not yet offered Assombalonga a new contract and with his current deal coming to an end in June, he would be free to join another club of his choosing for no transfer fee.

The side who are leading the chase at the moment are Scottish Premier League champions Rangers. Steven Gerrard’s side are looking to sign a forward this summer with both Jermaine Defoe and Greg Stewart expected to depart.

In the interview, former Sunderland and Derby County forward Kevin Phillips spoke out about Assombalonga. He claimed the Democratic Republic of Congo international can be very good when he is at the top of his game, but his inconsistency could be stumbling block in Gerrard’s pursuit.

“He’s blown hot and cold recently,” said Phillips.

“It is a transfer that could pay off because on his day he’s dangerous but it could also not pay off because he has struggled for consistency.

“Britt, in spells, has done well but he has never had a season where he has done consistently well and that would be my concern.

“He has got great quality though so it could work out to be a good one. One to watch.”

Since arriving at Middlesbrough he has scored 47 goals and registered four assists in 159 games. He was the club’s record signing at £15 million back in 2017, arriving from fellow Championship outfit Nottingham Forest.

This season he has been used far more sporadically under Boro boss Neil Warnock. He is often rotated with the likes of Ashley Fletcher, Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore and even natural winger Yannick Bolasie, who arrived in the winter transfer window.

As Phillips says, he can be a deadly finisher on his day and was consistent in his first two seasons at the Riverside. He scored 15 and 16 in those two campaigns, but has struggled to match those tallies in his subsequent two, notching 11 and five respectively.