As reported by BBC Sport, Stoke City winger Rabbi Matondo has been sent home from Wales international duty.

The Stoke City man is one of three Welsh players who have been released from the squad. He joins West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu and Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts on their way home.

Although the Football Association of Wales did not specify the reason as to exactly why they have received this punishment, Roberts did apologise for his actions regarding a curfew.

“Gutted to be leaving the camp early, but rules are rules and I shouldn’t have been up in the hotel later than the set time,” he said.

Matondo started in Wales’ last outing as they beat Mexico 1-0 in a friendly match. He will now no longer be in contention for the Dragons’ next game when they take on Czech Republic at home on Tuesday evening in a World Cup qualifier.

They are currently in fourth position out of a possible five in Group E. However, they do have a game-in-hand on both Czech Republic and Belgium who occupy the top two spots as things stand.

The on loan Schalke winger will return to Stoke City and will be looking to feature in their next game in the Championship on Good Friday. The Potters face Bristol City at the end of the week and go into the fixture having won just two of their last seven in the league.

Robson-Kanu and Roberts will be back in action in the top flight as they face Chelsea and Sheffield United respectively.