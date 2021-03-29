According to an exclusive report from Football League World, Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is in contention for the England U21 manager’s job.

Steve Cooper of Swansea City is believed to be on a shortlist to replace Aidy Boothroyd as head of the England U21 team. Boothroyd is coming under increasing pressure and could be sacked if results fail to materialise going forwards.

They have been defeated in their two opening fixtures in the European Championships so far, losing 1-0 to Switzerland on Thursday and 2-0 to Portugal on Sunday evening.

Cooper has manage England at youth level previously and so the FA could recruit the Swans boss given they know him well.

He took charge of the U16 side between 2014 and 2015 before taking over the U17 side. He spent four years residing over the U17 setup, coming runner-up in the European Championships in 2017 before winning the World Cup later that same year.

A huge factor in the future of Cooper would be where his current side Swansea finish the season. At present they are third in the Championship table and sit six points behind Watford in second. However, they do have a game in hand on the Hornets with nine games left to play.

The 41-year-old could wish to have a crack at proceedings in the top flight with Swansea, if they get there.

Cooper is the only name mentioned in the report. But with him being part of a shortlist, it is likely England U21 will also be considering other candidates for the role.