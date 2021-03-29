Speaking to Coventry Live, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said striker Matty Godden is closing in on full fitness ahead of their clash with QPR.

The 29-year-old striker has struggled with injuries over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Godden made his return just before the international break, coming off the bench in the Sky Blues’ clashes with Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers.

The Coventry City striker’s last outing came against Millwall in early January, coming off in the first half of their 2-1 win.

Across all competitions, Godden has been limited to 17 appearances this season. The former Peterborough United attacker has netted four goals, also providing two assists.

Now, after playing and scoring in a 3-0 win over Coventry City U23s against Wigan Athletic, manager Mark Robins has provided an update on Godden’s fitness.

Speaking to Coventry Live, Robins has confirmed Godden is closing in on a return to full fitness ahead of their upcoming clash with QPR. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s closer, the timing isn’t 100 per cent there but his finish was a really good finish. He can find himself in space and his movement is really good.

“The first team is different there’s no doubt about it. The movements are quicker and what have you, but his movements look good and he’s getting closer.

“So as long as he can manage the pain in his foot, he should be getting closer every time and we still have a week to the QPR game.”

The Sky Blues will be hoping to welcome Godden back to the starting 11 as soon as possible as they continue to fight off relegation to the Championship.

As it stands, Coventry sit in 20th place, four points clear of the relegation zone with eight games remaining.