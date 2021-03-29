QPR are reported to have been one of a number of teams who had scouts at Bristol Rovers’ home tie v Sunderland over the weekend.

Mark Warburton’s side were last week linked with Rovers’ 22-year-old defender Alfie Kilgour who was named in the starting line up, but a report from Sunderland Echo suggests that the Rs were watching over midfielder Pablo Martinez.

The 20-year-old Welshman made his League One debut for the club after a spell on the sidelines. He joined on a short-term deal after leaving West Brom last summer, and Sunderland Echo say QPR scouts ‘may well’ have been watching over his performance.

There were representatives from all of QPR, Luton Town and Newcastle United at the Memorial Ground on Saturday. It’s likely that QPR were casting an eye over both Kilgour and Martinez, but there’s been no official links between the latter and a move to West London.