Fleetwood Town have confirmed on their official club website that former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has penned a new contract.

The 24-year-old ace has been with the Cod Army permanently since last summer. He came in to bolster their midfield ranks after being released by Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The former Liverpool man had spent the 2019/20 on loan with Fleetwood Town, playing 19 times in his first campaign with the club.

Since then, Rossiter has become a mainstay in Fleetwoods starting 11, playing a key role in their midfielder over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Now, it has been confirmed that Rossiter’s efforts have been rewarded with a new contract. The League One side announced on Monday that an agreement has been reached over a new two-year deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The former England youth international has played in every League One game for Fleetwood since November 14th. Across all competitions, Rossiter has played 27 times this season, holding down a spot under both Joey Barton and Simon Grayson.

Rossiter will be looking to maintain his spot in the starting 11 having secured his long-term future with Fleetwood Town.

The midfielder made his breakthrough with Liverpool, playing five times for the Anfield club after making his way through their youth ranks. He joined Rangers in 2016 and would go on to spend the next four years on the books at Ibrox.

With the Scottish club, Rossiter featured 16 times, netting on one occasion before switching to Fleetwood.