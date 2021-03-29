Speaking to The Mirror, Blackpool loan man Jordan Gabriel has said he turned down Chelsea to join Nottingham Forest because he felt a move to the City Ground was “the better option”.

Gabriel has been on the books with Nottingham Forest since 2015, making the move to the City Ground after a stint in Southend United’s youth academy.

The 22-year-old has featured three times for Forest’s senior side since making his way through the youth academy. Gabriel also picked up first-team experience out on loan, linking up with Blackpool at the start of this season after a stint with Scunthorpe United last year.

However, Gabriel’s could have gone down a different route to senior football before linking up with Forest.

The right-back had the chance to join Chelsea before sealing a move to the City Ground. Now, Gabriel has opened up on the decision to join the Championship side, saying he made the decision as it was the better long-term option.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said:

“Chelsea is a massive club. great for your CV and I could have gone for the money but I thought in the long-term Forest was the better option.

“I look at academy graduates at Forest like Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates and think I can make that step up like them because I’m learning all the time here at Blackpool.”

Since joining Blackpool last summer, Gabriel has played 23 times across all competitions for the Tangerines. For Neil Critchley’s side, the London-born full-back has found the back of the net once.

Gabriel will be returning to Nottingham Forest at the end of this season, so it will be interesting to see how what Chris Hughton looks to do with him ahead of the 2021/22 season.