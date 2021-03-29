According to The Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, Serie A giants AS Roma have made enquiries regarding Norwich City star Max Aarons ahead of the summer transfer window.

#ASRoma join race for Max Aarons. Several teams are interested in #NCFC full-back and will look at a summer bid. Player could be promoted to #EPL by then pic.twitter.com/I4q1sX0Q28 — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) March 28, 2021

The Canaries starlet is continuing to attract interest from clubs all across Europe as he continues to impress in yellow and green.

Aarons has been heavily linked with a move away from Carrow Road over the course of his career, with speculation peaking upon Norwich City’s relegation from the Premier League.

Now, it has been claimed that another European club is keeping tabs on Aarons’ situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Italian giants AS Roma are showing an interest in the Norwich youngster. The Serie A side are said to have made enquiries regarding Aarons as they line up a potential swoop.

Premier League trio Manchester United, Spurs and Everton are among the sides previously linked with the £35m-rated ace. German titans Bayern Munich have also been credited with interest, while FC Barcelona were reportedly interested last summer.

The 21-year-old has maintained his place in Daniel Farke’s starting 11 over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Aarons has played in all 38 of Norwich’s Championship games, netting one goal and providing three assists.

His contributions this season take him to four goals and 11 assists in 123 senior appearances for the Canaries.

Now, with a Premier League return beckoning, it will be interesting to see if the East Anglian club are able to hold onto Aarons this summer.