Nottingham Forest have an option to buy loan man Luke Freeman this summer.

The attacking midfielder has spent the season on loan at the City Ground from Sheffield United and the Reds have the choice to make his deal permanent, as detailed on their official club website when he joined in late August.

Freeman, who is 29 years old, has made 20 appearances for the Championship side in all competitions this season, chipping in with a single goal.

It is expected to be a busy summer at the City Ground with both comings and goings expected and Chris Hughton faces a big decision to make on Freeman’s situation.

Freeman only joined Sheffield United in 2019 but played just 11 times in the league for the Blades last season, hence why they gave him the green light to leave on loan last summer.

The ex-England Under-17 international started his career as a youngster at Arsenal and Gillingham before joining Stevenage in 2012. He impressed with Boro to earn a move to Bristol City two years later.

Freeman spent three years with the Robins and helped them win promotion to the Championship in his first campaign at Ashton Gate. He then moved onto QPR in January 2017 and scored 15 goals in 112 games for the Hoops before Sheffield United signed him.

Nottingham Forest need to decide whether to exercise their option to buy him, otherwise he will head back to Bramall Lane.

Should NFFC sign Freeman?