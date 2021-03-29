Blackpool have a decision to make on the future of Gary Madine this summer.

The striker is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent at the end of June.

Madine, who is 30 years old, is currently out injured. Journalist Alan Nixon has provided an update on his situation (see tweet below).

Not heard that. But he is out of contract in the summer and talks over that are due … https://t.co/13PLL2GcfK — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 29, 2021

He joined the Tangerines in January 2020 and has since scored 13 goals in 50 games for the League One side in all competitions.

Read: Reading poised to release player who was on loan at Blackpool earlier this season

Blackpool threw him a lifeline in the Football League early last year after he parted company with Cardiff City. The Bluebirds paid a hefty £6 million to sign him from Bolton Wanderers in January 2018 but he struggled to hit the ground running in Wales.

He was loaned out to Sheffield United for the second-half of the 2018/19 season and was part of the Blades’ side who were promoted to the Premier League.

Read: Blackpool striker is not for sale, according to boss

Madine is also no stranger to gaining promotion from League One, having helped Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton get out of the division in 2012 and 2017 respectively. This experience could come in handy for Blackpool as they eye a promotion this term.

The former Carlisle United, Rochdale, Chesterfield and Coventry City is facing an uncertain long-term future at Bloomfield Road though and his situation needs to be addressed.

Will Madine be at Blackpool next season?